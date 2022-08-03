For Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.12%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that CARIAD SE Selects Innoviz as Direct LiDAR Supplier for the Segment of Automated Vehicles Within the Volkswagen Brands.

Innoviz will provide InnovizTwo LiDAR sensors and perception software.

LiDARs are a critical element of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). CARIAD selected Innoviz to be its supplier and deliverer of advanced ADAS features for the segment of automated vehicles within the Volkswagen brands.

Over the last 12 months, INVZ stock dropped by -45.82%. The one-year Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.87. The average equity rating for INVZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $560.32 million, with 149.77 million shares outstanding and 110.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, INVZ stock reached a trading volume of 11118472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

INVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.12. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 23.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Innoviz Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2884.25 and a Gross Margin at -91.88. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2809.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.30.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265 million, or 45.20% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 10,645,397, which is approximately 57.243% of the company’s market cap and around 7.53% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 9,466,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.77 million in INVZ stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $17.03 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 276.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 12,156,635 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,120,464 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,659,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,936,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,099,132 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,998,396 shares during the same period.