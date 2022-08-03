For DoorDash Inc. [DASH], Analyst sees a rise to $67. What next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] surged by $3.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $77.64 during the day while it closed the day at $75.74. The company report on July 27, 2022 that DoorDash Grants Equity Awards Under Its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) (“DoorDash”) today announced it has granted awards of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) and associated Israeli sub-plan to new employees residing in Israel who joined DoorDash or its subsidiaries in connection with the acquisition of Wolt Enterprises Oy (“Wolt”) pursuant to the share purchase agreement between DoorDash, Wolt and certain other parties dated November 9, 2021, as amended April 9, 2022 (the “SPA”). The Plan was adopted by DoorDash’s Leadership, Development, Inclusion, & Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors in May 2022, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

On July 20, 2022, DoorDash granted a total of 103,589 RSUs under the Plan to 63 continuing Wolt employees residing in Israel. Each award of retention RSUs under the Plan vests as to 25 percent of the award on May 31, 2023 and the balance of the award vests quarterly on DoorDash’s quarterly vesting dates thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to the holder’s continued service with DoorDash or its subsidiaries (including Wolt) through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

DoorDash Inc. stock has also gained 10.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DASH stock has declined by -7.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.26% and lost -49.13% year-on date.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $30.83 billion, with 349.22 million shares outstanding and 217.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 7022565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $114.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 81.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.25. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.71, while it was recorded at 71.80 for the last single week of trading, and 116.55 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,340 million, or 81.40% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.9 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 19.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 33,392,721 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 22,550,468 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 212,611,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,554,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,695,727 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 5,498,691 shares during the same period.