Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 59.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 4.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $292.26. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Enphase Energy Announces Shipment Milestone with Salcomp.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Salcomp, a global high-precision manufacturer, has shipped more than five million Enphase IQ® Microinverters. Since early 2020, Salcomp’s factory in Chennai, India has manufactured Enphase® Microinverters and other components for the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.

“We are pleased that our collaboration with Salcomp has reached a shipment milestone of more than five million Enphase microinverters,” said Sunil Thamaran, vice president and managing director, Enphase Energy India. ”We appreciate the ongoing support from Salcomp and our mutual ability to deliver high-quality products. We thank them for being a strong partner and look forward to our continued collaboration.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4366612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enphase Energy Inc. stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $35.49 billion, with 135.20 million shares outstanding and 132.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4366612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $260.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 17.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 87.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 76.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.24. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 49.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.20, while it was recorded at 277.26 for the last single week of trading, and 187.94 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.27%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $27,370 million, or 74.00% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,018,530, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,980,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 10,876,676 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 9,244,177 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 73,527,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,648,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,938 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,507 shares during the same period.