Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] fell -94.04% so far this year. What now?

Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: EMBK] traded at a high on 08/02/22, posting a 20.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Embark Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will announce its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Embark website at https://investors.embarktrucks.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6190151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Embark Technology Inc. stands at 13.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.49%.

The market cap for EMBK stock reached $203.63 million, with 452.62 million shares outstanding and 351.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, EMBK reached a trading volume of 6190151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBK shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Embark Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embark Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embark Technology Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00.

How has EMBK stock performed recently?

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.78. With this latest performance, EMBK shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7365, while it was recorded at 0.4417 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8833 for the last 200 days.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.30.

Embark Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Insider trade positions for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]

There are presently around $103 million, or 53.80% of EMBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBK stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 63,720,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 53,144,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.53 million in EMBK stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.03 million in EMBK stock with ownership of nearly -8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embark Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:EMBK] by around 71,244,128 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,238,707 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 124,963,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,446,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBK stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,162,838 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,002 shares during the same period.