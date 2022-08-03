Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Livent Corporation [LTHM] – find out why.

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] closed the trading session at $25.93 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.08, while the highest price level was $26.40. The company report on August 2, 2022 that LIVENT RELEASES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

— Record Financial Performance Achieved in Second Quarter –.

— Entered into Long-Term Supply Agreement with General Motors –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.36 percent and weekly performance of 12.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, LTHM reached to a volume of 7411667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 24.76 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,047 million, or 91.20% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,674,467, which is approximately 3.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,627,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.08 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $252.38 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 21.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 15,316,724 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 23,458,781 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 117,311,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,087,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,811,991 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,983 shares during the same period.