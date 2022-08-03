CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Is Currently -0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] traded at a low on 08/02/22, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $95.37. The company report on July 13, 2022 that CVS Health to hold second quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4054263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVS Health Corporation stands at 1.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $125.31 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 4054263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.24, while it was recorded at 95.69 for the last single week of trading, and 98.60 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.53%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $97,973 million, or 80.30% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,865,662, which is approximately 2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,966,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.87 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.65 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,066 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 55,286,887 shares. Additionally, 1,143 investors decreased positions by around 55,627,722 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 916,375,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,027,290,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,704,192 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,987,813 shares during the same period.