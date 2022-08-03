Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -75.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] jumped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Color Star’s Partner Team Villarreal CF Organizes Youth Training Camps in the United States.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team from La Liga, Villarreal CF, recently held a youth soccer training camp in New York, United States. The team’s manager, Unai Emery, represented the team in person to coach and be interviewed by the media.

Villarreal CF has been a formidable team on the football pitch in recent years, especially during this year’s UEFA Champions League tournament. Villarreal broke into the semi-finals with a superb show of skill, and the world as well as its fans have given the “Yellow Submarine” high opinion and praise.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now -75.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCW Stock saw the intraday high of $0.133 and lowest of $0.1182 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.25, which means current price is +12.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 7293519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1301, while it was recorded at 0.1216 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3235 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 372,347, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 17.83% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 171,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $20000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 455,790 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 192,463 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 332,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 360,638 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 191,614 shares during the same period.