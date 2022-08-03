Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -54.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] price surged by 4.94 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on August 1, 2022 that CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE’S BANNER SUMMER BRINGS GUEST TOTAL TO THREE MILLION SINCE JULY 2021 RESTART.

More Guests, More Fun at Busiest Homeports and Top Destinations.

In a year of many milestones – including its 50th Birthday – Carnival Cruise Line has reached another important mark, welcoming three million guests since the restart of guest operations in July 2021, amidst a busy summer season across its fleet of 23 ships.

A sum of 4419481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $8.715 and dropped to a low of $7.82 until finishing in the latest session at $8.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.42. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -12.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.97. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212 million, or 17.00% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 9,995,459, which is approximately -1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,988,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.89 million in CUK stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $15.14 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 3,516,326 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,263,366 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,210,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,990,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,974 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,326 shares during the same period.