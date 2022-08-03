Bryan Garnier slashes price target on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] – find out why.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] closed the trading session at $73.34 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.46, while the highest price level was $74.48. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Record Second Quarter Net Sales, Gross Margin, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Net Sales of $6.9 Billion Increased 24.2%Core Organic Sales Growth of 12.2%Net Income Increased 98.5% to $987.2 MillionAdjusted EBITDA Increased 80.3% to $1.5 BillionRepurchased Nearly $1 Billion of Common Shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.43 percent and weekly performance of 12.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, BLDR reached to a volume of 5405168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $88.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.52. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 36.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.94, while it was recorded at 67.35 for the last single week of trading, and 67.43 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.18.

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,652 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,612,282, which is approximately -5.863% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,422,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $956.96 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -27.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 17,658,932 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 26,131,800 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 128,716,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,507,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,477 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,000,911 shares during the same period.