Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Revenue clocked in at $232.20 million, down -70.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Bitfarms Provides July 2022 Production and Mining Operations Update.

Increases total capacity to 166 Megawatts -.

Mines 500 Bitcoins for an average of 16.1 BTC/day, and ends July mining 17 BTC/day -.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock has also gained 18.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BITF stock has declined by -50.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.29% and lost -70.50% year-on date.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $353.52 million, with 197.50 million shares outstanding and 171.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 4285137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.25. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 35.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4684, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7688 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 12.96% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,039,797, which is approximately 56.115% of the company’s market cap and around 13.85% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,551,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 million in BITF stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.22 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 9,753,917 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,306,140 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,375,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,435,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,509 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,017,627 shares during the same period.