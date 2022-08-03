Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently 4.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $8.20 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.57, while the highest price level was $8.33. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Ballard Announces Q2 2022 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review second quarter 2022 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.71 percent and weekly performance of 24.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 5291698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLDP shares from 23 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.24. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 7.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $666 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,147,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.81 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.18 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -41.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 8,805,737 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 19,789,576 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 52,656,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,251,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,071 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,073,655 shares during the same period.