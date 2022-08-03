Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] gain 0.72% so far this year. What now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: ASZ] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.805 during the day while it closed the day at $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASZ stock has declined by -0.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.03% and gained 0.72% year-on date.

The market cap for ASZ stock reached $1.93 billion, with 197.14 million shares outstanding and 137.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ASZ reached a trading volume of 5339153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ASZ stock trade performance evaluation

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ASZ shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,226 million, or 89.90% of ASZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASZ stocks are: HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 11,486,621, which is approximately 18.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,825,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.03 million in ASZ stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $51.37 million in ASZ stock with ownership of nearly 5.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:ASZ] by around 24,234,361 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 18,009,974 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 82,978,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,222,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASZ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,724 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,291,549 shares during the same period.