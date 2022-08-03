Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Stock trading around $2.80 per share: What’s Next?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] closed the trading session at $2.80 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $4.35. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Applied DNA Initiates Analytical Validation of PCR-based Diagnostic Test Specific to Monkeypox Virus.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based technologies, announced that its wholly-owned clinical laboratory subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (“ADCL”), has initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus. The test has been developed as a type of NYSDOH Laboratory Developed Test (“LDT”). If the test is validated by ADCL, a validation package will be submitted to New York State Department of Health (“NYSDOH”) for approval. If approved, the test will be used to power ADCL’s monkeypox testing services.

ADCL’s monkeypox test utilizes an A17L gene-target specific to monkeypox that enables the qualitative detection and differentiation of monkeypox virus from other non-variola orthopoxviruses using real-time PCR. If validated and approved, testing will be performed at ADCL’s CLEP/CLIA molecular diagnostics laboratory in Stony Brook, N.Y., utilizing its established and proven workflows to ensure accurate results and competitive turn-around-times.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.35 percent and weekly performance of 305.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 295.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 151.84K shares, APDN reached to a volume of 104531688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

APDN stock trade performance evaluation

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 305.80. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 295.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.20 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9700, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8600 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.93.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.70% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 459,769, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 213,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in APDN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WEALTH ALLIANCE, LLC, currently with $0.55 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 760,060 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 116,410 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 343,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,219,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,755 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 45,607 shares during the same period.