Alight Inc. [ALIT] moved up 1.08: Why It’s Important

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] closed the trading session at $7.50 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.34, while the highest price level was $7.575. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Alight to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 earnings results before the market open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 am ET the same day. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13730470.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.62 percent and weekly performance of 5.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 5086898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALIT stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALIT shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ALIT stock trade performance evaluation

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,815 million, or 95.70% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.58 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $227.45 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 45,838,566 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 40,593,746 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 288,905,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,338,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,355,659 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 22,604,096 shares during the same period.