XP Inc. [XP] fell -23.49% so far this year. What now?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.51 during the day while it closed the day at $21.99. The company report on July 15, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports 2Q22 KPIs.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 2Q22 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website.

XP Inc. stock has also gained 16.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XP stock has declined by -10.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.63% and lost -23.49% year-on date.

The market cap for XP stock reached $11.70 billion, with 558.87 million shares outstanding and 259.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 6222386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $36.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $31 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.47. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 22.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.87, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 18.40%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,167 million, or 69.20% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 50,537,650, which is approximately 3.417% of the company’s market cap and around 70.58% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,403,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.62 million in XP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $365.88 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 7.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 62,766,099 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 33,711,630 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 183,974,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,452,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,325,220 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,594,356 shares during the same period.