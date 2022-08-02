Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Is Currently 7.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.45%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Workhorse Group Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 as well as the company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Over the last 12 months, WKHS stock dropped by -69.67%. The one-year Workhorse Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.71. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $528.53 million, with 151.94 million shares outstanding and 135.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, WKHS stock reached a trading volume of 6142949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Hold rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, or 32.70% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,133,985, which is approximately 17.107% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,984,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.45 million in WKHS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.57 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 0.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 9,012,075 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 9,830,330 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 32,631,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,473,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,886,818 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,971 shares during the same period.