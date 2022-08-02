Wolfe Research lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -4.80% on the last trading session, reaching $37.52 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN SPRINGFIELD, OREGON.

Open Daily, the New Store Offers Customers Best-in-Class Products and Services.

Comcast Corporation represents 4.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $194.30 billion with the latest information. CMCSA stock price has been found in the range of $36.5718 to $39.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.27M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 54126300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $48.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $45, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.08, while it was recorded at 41.10 for the last single week of trading, and 46.75 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 10.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $140,429 million, or 85.30% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 399,364,773, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 319,288,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.98 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.62 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -6.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,200 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 120,304,867 shares. Additionally, 1,022 investors decreased positions by around 171,709,347 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 3,450,758,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,742,772,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,818,079 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 33,607,571 shares during the same period.