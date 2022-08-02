why Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.05

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Virtuoso® Partners with Virgin Galactic for Ticket Sales Referral Program.

Virtuoso adds spaceflight partner to its exclusive global portfolio.

Limited number of remaining seats available to Virtuoso’s global client base.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -75.33%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.23. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.85 billion, with 258.29 million shares outstanding and 207.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 7319100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $24 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $8, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on SPCE stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 25 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 513.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $617 million, or 37.40% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,047,292, which is approximately 0.506% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,491,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.04 million in SPCE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.19 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 6.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 21,369,822 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 16,154,096 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 45,829,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,353,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,407,237 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,368,603 shares during the same period.