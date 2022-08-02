why Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.67

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $38.31 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) today reported its second quarter 2022 financial results:.

Southwest Airlines Co. represents 592.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.30 billion with the latest information. LUV stock price has been found in the range of $37.34 to $38.485.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 5555614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $52.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $57 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 38.99 for the last single week of trading, and 43.64 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $17,301 million, or 80.00% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,745, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 53,554,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.56 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 31,812,135 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 38,916,029 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 380,875,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,603,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,676,631 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 5,321,105 shares during the same period.