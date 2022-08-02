why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $187.84

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price plunged by -0.35 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on July 28, 2022 that BIOAF: FY 2022 Results and Valuation Update.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

A sum of 5440665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.88M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $175.155 and dropped to a low of $173.5425 until finishing in the latest session at $173.91.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.42. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 52.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.25 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.84, while it was recorded at 173.90 for the last single week of trading, and 171.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.07%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $316,236 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,141,110, which is approximately 1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,799,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.92 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.73 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,780 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 62,962,355 shares. Additionally, 1,600 investors decreased positions by around 63,273,204 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 1,692,151,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,818,386,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,963,593 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,760,976 shares during the same period.