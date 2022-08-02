why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.03

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $32.30 during the day while it closed the day at $32.23. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Announces Early Tender Results of, and Election of Early Settlement for, Its Offer for Outstanding Notes.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (“Delta”) announced today the early tender participation results, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2022 (the “Early Tender Time”), of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to $1.5 billion in aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), of certain of its outstanding debt securities (the “Notes”).

With respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time, Delta has elected to have an early settlement date to make payment for such Notes on August 2, 2022. The tender offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated July 18, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock has also gained 2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAL stock has declined by -25.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.80% and lost -17.53% year-on date.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $20.47 billion, with 638.00 million shares outstanding and 635.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.36M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 10451403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $48.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $44 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $60, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.36, while it was recorded at 31.57 for the last single week of trading, and 37.97 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,482 million, or 66.30% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,234,306, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,857,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $711.64 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 43,140,548 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 31,549,044 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 343,611,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,300,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,922,808 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 6,381,277 shares during the same period.