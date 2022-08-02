Wall Street Analyst Upgrade HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. What else is Wall St. saying

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] gained 1.82% or 0.0 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 7056904 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that HEXO Granted Additional 180 Calendar Day Grace Period by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 2, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

Extension will provide the Company with the runway to effectively position HEXO for long-term success.

It opened the trading session at $0.1896, the shares rose to $0.1995 and dropped to $0.1841, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEXO points out that the company has recorded -61.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 7056904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for HEXO stock

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2238, while it was recorded at 0.1874 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6608 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $15 million, or 18.03% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 30,883,178, which is approximately 30.003% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 27,347,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.64 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly -26.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 30,621,233 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 36,257,434 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 11,621,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,500,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,448 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,293,228 shares during the same period.