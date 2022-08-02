Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Halliburton Company [HAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $28.61 during the day while it closed the day at $28.19. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Reported net income of $0.12 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $0.49 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges.

Halliburton Company stock has also loss -0.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has declined by -20.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.11% and gained 23.26% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $25.21 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 898.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.35M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 11224337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $42.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $33, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 61.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 31.12 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.15%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,695 million, or 82.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,707,953, which is approximately -0.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,922,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.74 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 112,845,812 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 82,397,967 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 538,878,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,122,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,887,314 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,970,699 shares during the same period.