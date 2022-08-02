Wall Street Analyst Reiterated United States Steel Corporation [X]. What else is Wall St. saying

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] traded at a high on 07/29/22, posting a 8.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.65. The company report on July 28, 2022 that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19284549 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corporation stands at 5.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for X stock reached $5.54 billion, with 261.45 million shares outstanding and 256.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.45M shares, X reached a trading volume of 19284549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $31, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.69. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 25.45 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $4,648 million, or 77.70% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,977,640, which is approximately -3.842% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,594,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.37 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $276.32 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 90.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 46,311,510 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 41,747,410 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 108,493,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,552,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,022,649 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 14,400,785 shares during the same period.