Wall Street Analyst Reiterated The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $106.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Disney General Entertainment Presents ‘Journey Into Storytelling’ With Fan-favorite Shows at D23 Expo 2022.

Three Packed Days of Panels and Booth Activations Showcasing More Than Three Dozen Fan-Favorite Franchises, Series and Specials.

Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. Through interactive activations on the convention floor as well as shows, panels and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming, created by content brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective.

The Walt Disney Company represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $188.74 billion with the latest information. DIS stock price has been found in the range of $103.8601 to $106.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.27M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 7751437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $142.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 172.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 121.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.21, while it was recorded at 104.10 for the last single week of trading, and 133.43 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 39.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $122,279 million, or 64.90% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,466,474, which is approximately 1.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,304,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.46 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.67 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,624 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 50,600,670 shares. Additionally, 1,523 investors decreased positions by around 75,146,857 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 1,025,442,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,190,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,972,508 shares, while 246 institutional investors sold positions of 7,232,918 shares during the same period.