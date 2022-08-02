Wall Street Analyst Initiated Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] loss -4.57% or -0.1 points to close at $2.09 with a heavy trading volume of 6442251 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Chimerix to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on August 8, 2022.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 1222397. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.

It opened the trading session at $2.345, the shares rose to $2.35 and dropped to $2.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMRX points out that the company has recorded -61.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, CMRX reached to a volume of 6442251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 323.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

There are presently around $114 million, or 68.10% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,903,450, which is approximately 5.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,349,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.18 million in CMRX stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.03 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 7,108,270 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,575,378 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 43,934,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,618,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,466,624 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 765,381 shares during the same period.