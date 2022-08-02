Wall Street Analyst Initiated Amcor plc [AMCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.95 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Amcor recognized for best-in-class sustainability practices.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been awarded the gold EcoVadis medal for its industry-leading sustainability practices. This award highlights Amcor’s extensive sustainability work, and places Amcor among the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and in the top 1% of companies in its sector regarding sustainable procurement.

David Clark, vice president of sustainability at Amcor, said, “EcoVadis provides an important and unbiased assessment to organizations looking to maintain more sustainable supply chains. Amcor’s gold award recognizes the high aspirations and quality of our corporate sustainability program and our leadership role in the industry. We know customers look for partners who share their values and hold the highest standards, which the EcoVadis gold medal confirms.”.

Amcor plc stock is now 7.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMCR Stock saw the intraday high of $13.06 and lowest of $12.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.60, which means current price is +21.44% above from all time high which was touched on 06/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.47M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 33147570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.40 to $12.30, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 101.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.95%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $8,180 million, or 44.20% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 112,644,781, which is approximately 10.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,995,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $734.81 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

263 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 63,067,691 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 24,644,712 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 543,919,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,631,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,460,029 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,989 shares during the same period.