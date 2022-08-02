Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Is Currently -1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Upstart Joins White House-led Economic Opportunity Coalition, Shares AI Technology With Minority Lenders and Community Banks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced it will provide preferred access to its AI lending platform with no implementation fees for all Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) nationwide, which complements its existing commitment to Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) with the National Bankers Association. The announcement coincides with Upstart becoming a founding member of the Economic Opportunity Coalition, a new group partnering with the Biden-Harris Administration focused on helping find solutions to advance economic equity in the United States.

The Coalition, which counts Ford Foundation, Google, and Bank of America among its founding members, ensures that federal investments designed to close the racial wealth gap reach the places of highest need. Two of the four pillars are “Investing in CDFIs and MDIs” and “Expanding inclusive and equitable access to credit and other financial services facilitating financial health.” Hundreds of MDIs and CDFIs will now be able to use Upstart’s AI-driven credit decisioning model to scale direct credit access to consumers and small businesses in their communities and regions.

A sum of 5604624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.33M shares. Upstart Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $24.57 and dropped to a low of $23.17 until finishing in the latest session at $23.94.

The one-year UPST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.49. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 255 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.78.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.07, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 122.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $930 million, or 47.50% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,241,207, which is approximately -25.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.38 million in UPST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $86.58 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 271.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 10,962,660 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 15,818,000 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 12,054,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,834,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,970 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 6,782,179 shares during the same period.