United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $35.62 billion, down -13.91% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.71%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that United to Become First Airline to Fly Nonstop Between Washington D.C. and Cape Town.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

U.S. Department of Transportation awards airline three new direct flights between Washington Dulles and Cape Town.

Tickets on sale now – United’s inaugural flight scheduled for November 17.

Over the last 12 months, UAL stock dropped by -19.33%. The one-year United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.54. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.20 billion, with 326.70 million shares outstanding and 325.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.46M shares, UAL stock reached a trading volume of 9421317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price from $38 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 36.59 for the last single week of trading, and 43.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,601 million, or 62.00% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,550,592, which is approximately 2.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,013,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.77 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $628.39 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 28,116,522 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 14,795,653 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 158,766,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,678,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,984,834 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,239,293 shares during the same period.