TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is -52.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] surged by $2.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.61 during the day while it closed the day at $8.51. The company report on August 1, 2022 that TherapeuticsMD Secures $15 Million Equity Investment from Rubric Capital.

Company Also Reaches Agreement with Sixth Street Partners to Extend the Maturity Date of its Financing Agreement to September 30, 2022 with the Ability to Extend to November 30, 2022 if Additional Capital is Received.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), (“TherapeuticsMD” or the “Company”) an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced today that it has received a $15 million private investment in the Company’s common stock and a new series of preferred stock (“PIPE”) from Rubric Capital Management LP (“Rubric”). TherapeuticsMD expects to use the proceeds from the transaction to fulfill its near-term operating capital requirements.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock has also gained 63.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXMD stock has declined by -15.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.96% and lost -52.12% year-on date.

The market cap for TXMD stock reached $56.85 million, with 424.93 million shares outstanding and 380.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 6396291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

TXMD stock trade performance evaluation

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.97. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.65, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.55 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.33. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 35.60% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 488,850, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 348,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 million in TXMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 330,173 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 646,593 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 1,198,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,175,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,560 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 130,026 shares during the same period.