The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $60

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.74%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for second quarter 2022. The company’s earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https:

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, August 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Over the last 12 months, MOS stock rose by 64.55%. The one-year The Mosaic Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.3. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.06 billion, with 366.10 million shares outstanding and 360.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, MOS stock reached a trading volume of 5853622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $70.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.59, while it was recorded at 51.13 for the last single week of trading, and 49.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 8.91%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,875 million, or 91.50% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,575,015, which is approximately -0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,517,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.48 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 24.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 49,848,721 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 47,121,908 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 211,932,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,903,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,669,737 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 10,212,188 shares during the same period.