The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is -18.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $69.105 during the day while it closed the day at $68.72. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Schwab Repurchases $1 Billion of Shares Held by TD Bank Group.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The Charles Schwab Corporation (“Schwab” or the “Company”) announced today that it has purchased approximately 15 million shares of its nonvoting common stock directly from TD Bank Group (“TD Bank”) for $1 billion. The shares are being acquired pursuant to Schwab’s recent repurchase authorization. Under the terms of a Repurchase Agreement entered into with a subsidiary of TD Bank, the purchase price paid by Schwab is equal to the lowest price per share that TD Bank received in a contemporaneous share sale facilitated with a third-party market maker, which resulted in a purchase price lower than today’s closing price.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock has also gained 7.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCHW stock has inclined by 3.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.71% and lost -18.29% year-on date.

The market cap for SCHW stock reached $117.97 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.70 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 5879925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $87.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $68 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $75, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 98.07.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.29, while it was recorded at 65.83 for the last single week of trading, and 77.79 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 19.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109,412 million, or 75.30% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,452,826, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,764,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.37 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 1.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

742 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 91,885,383 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 86,184,887 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 1,414,069,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,592,140,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,870,418 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 5,573,778 shares during the same period.