Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] – find out why.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 14.71% or 0.74 points to close at $5.77 with a heavy trading volume of 11328850 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Three New 'Buzzworthy Brands' Arriving at buybuy BABY® This Summer.

Customers can shop EmBeba, Parasol, and Smilo in select stores and on buybuybaby.com now.

buybuy BABY®, North America’s leading baby and toddler specialty retailer, is expanding its portfolio of parent-founded Buzzworthy Brands this summer. Three new brands, EmBeba, Parasol, and Smilo, are now available in select stores and on buybuybaby.com, joining the retailer’s curated assortment of high-quality, trusted, and differentiated products.

It opened the trading session at $4.94, the shares rose to $5.77 and dropped to $4.8577, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBBY points out that the company has recorded -62.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 11328850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $17 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock. On April 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.48. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $416 million, or 92.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,593,090, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,096,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.57 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.62 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 4,756,127 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 24,946,272 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 42,340,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,042,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,215,907 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,916,417 shares during the same period.