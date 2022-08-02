Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] traded at a low on 08/01/22, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.81. The company report on July 30, 2022 that Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Kentucky Flooding.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others in Kentucky directly impacted by the severe storms and devastating flooding that have affected the state. Individuals from eastern Kentucky who are hardest hit and are now being displaced can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“As communities seek to navigate the impact of unprecedented flooding, we want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas continue to seek necessary care when health care facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5180741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teladoc Health Inc. stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.92%.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $6.99 billion, with 160.53 million shares outstanding and 158.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 5180741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $42.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $42, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.52. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 72.14 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $5,118 million, or 82.50% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,293,962, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,238,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.3 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $394.9 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -1.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 12,355,552 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 13,283,412 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 113,401,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,040,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,121,776 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 3,085,789 shares during the same period.