TD Securities slashes price target on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] – find out why.

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.33%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Denison Confirms Superior Proposal for UEX Corporation.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has noted the disclosure made by Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC”) in its news release dated July 28, 2022. Denison hereby confirms that it has made a confidential proposal (an “Acquisition Proposal”) to UEX Corporation (“UEX”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX. UEX has reported that its Board of Directors, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, has determined that the Acquisition Proposal constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Arrangement Agreement between UEC and UEX dated June 13, 2022 (“Original Agreement”). Denison understands that notice of such determination was provided to UEC on July 28, 2022. View PDF version.

The non-binding Acquisition Proposal remains subject to the entering into of a definitive arrangement agreement (“Definitive Agreement”) and any discussions with respect to a transaction remain subject to the terms of a non-disclosure agreement (“NDA”) entered into between Denison and UEX. At this time, no Definitive Agreement has been consummated between Denison and UEX, and the completion of any such agreement would require the termination of the Original Agreement in accordance with its terms.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock rose by 3.48%. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $983.00 million, with 814.79 million shares outstanding and 805.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 10371501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.33. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1121, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4098 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.