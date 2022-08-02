Stifel slashes price target on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] – find out why.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $37.43 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.90, while the highest price level was $37.63. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Delimex Brings Fresh, Authentic Mexican Street Flavors to the Frozen Aisle.

Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling.

Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.26 percent and weekly performance of -2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 6823140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.75, while it was recorded at 37.29 for the last single week of trading, and 37.87 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.64%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,219 million, or 73.10% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,382,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 42,466,535 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 36,013,017 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 702,147,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 780,627,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,915,455 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,825,102 shares during the same period.