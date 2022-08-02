Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR] moved up 19.37: Why It’s Important

Sierra Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIR] gained 19.37% or 4.82 points to close at $29.70 with a heavy trading volume of 5671039 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Sierra Wireless to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 11th.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

It opened the trading session at $24.70, the shares rose to $30.69 and dropped to $24.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWIR points out that the company has recorded 115.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -120.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 801.90K shares, SWIR reached to a volume of 5671039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWIR shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Sierra Wireless Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $21.50 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sierra Wireless Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on SWIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Wireless Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for SWIR stock

Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.37. With this latest performance, SWIR shares gained by 26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 24.94 for the last single week of trading, and 18.54 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.27.

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sierra Wireless Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]

There are presently around $710 million, or 62.40% of SWIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWIR stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 5,211,369, which is approximately 3.62% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 2,010,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.72 million in SWIR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $52.3 million in SWIR stock with ownership of nearly 35.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sierra Wireless Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Sierra Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ:SWIR] by around 3,605,423 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,314,415 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 16,983,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,903,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWIR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,320,793 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,655,543 shares during the same period.