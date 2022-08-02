ROTH Capital lifts Hecla Mining Company [HL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Hecla Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

A sum of 5500863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.50M shares. Hecla Mining Company shares reached a high of $4.57 and dropped to a low of $4.39 until finishing in the latest session at $4.49.

The one-year HL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.23. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,442 million, or 66.50% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,369,578, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,451,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.53 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $178.82 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -1.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 32,194,024 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 42,456,546 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 246,439,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,089,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,585,237 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,109,383 shares during the same period.