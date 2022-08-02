Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Stock trading around $0.70 per share: What’s Next?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] closed the trading session at $0.70 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6515, while the highest price level was $0.717. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Nikola Agrees to Acquire Romeo Power, To Bring Battery Pack Engineering and Production In-House.

Acquisition will secure control of critical battery pack engineering and production process.

Transaction expected to yield annual cost savings of up to $350 million by 2026.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.87 percent and weekly performance of 40.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 46765262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $1.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

RMO stock trade performance evaluation

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.77. With this latest performance, RMO shares gained by 55.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6093, while it was recorded at 0.5566 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1686 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.02 and a Gross Margin at -127.04. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90.

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 41.80% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,987,575, which is approximately 113.581% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,758,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.72 million in RMO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.55 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 21,912,050 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,477,978 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 26,998,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,388,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,904,344 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,616 shares during the same period.