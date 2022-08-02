Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell -49.10% so far this year. What now?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $9.04 on 08/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.7119, while the highest price level was $9.04. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q2/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.10 percent and weekly performance of 1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.88M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 9413210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,772 million, or 72.30% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.89 million in HOOD stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $430.88 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly -33.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 149,749,218 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 81,600,405 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 296,484,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,833,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,331,667 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 26,851,834 shares during the same period.