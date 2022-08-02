Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently -0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that #STG2022: Regions Bank Teams to Share the Good.

As the school year draws near, teams from Regions Bank are helping students get ready.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 9.71%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.69. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.72 billion, with 938.00 million shares outstanding and 929.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 8592454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $26, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on RF stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.64%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,702 million, or 77.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,836,722, which is approximately -2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,861,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 38,814,314 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 46,405,649 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 610,888,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,108,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,968,773 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,754,669 shares during the same period.