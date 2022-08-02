Raymond James slashes price target on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] – find out why.

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price plunged by -6.18 percent to reach at -$9.15. The company report on July 29, 2022 that P&G Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

FY ’22: Net Sales +5%; Organic Sales +7%; Diluted EPS +6%; Core EPS +3%.

Q4 ’22: Net Sales +3%; Organic Sales +7%; Diluted and Core EPS +7%.

A sum of 18676675 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.44M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $142.50 and dropped to a low of $138.23 until finishing in the latest session at $138.91.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.84. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $157.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 55.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.20, while it was recorded at 144.17 for the last single week of trading, and 151.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.50%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $214,557 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,519,281, which is approximately 1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,302,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.57 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.66 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,575 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 57,356,689 shares. Additionally, 1,414 investors decreased positions by around 64,568,535 shares, while 386 investors held positions by with 1,422,653,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,544,578,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,376,577 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 8,603,837 shares during the same period.