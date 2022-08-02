Piper Sandler slashes price target on Under Armour Inc. [UAA] – find out why.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] traded at a low on 08/01/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.26. The company report on July 20, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 (ended June 30, 2022) results on Aug. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8030389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $3.92 billion, with 471.43 million shares outstanding and 421.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.69M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 8030389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on UAA stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 19 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.61 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 11.86%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,609 million, or 93.10% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,911,825, which is approximately 5.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 18,692,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.09 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $104.73 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 39,618,388 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 39,104,447 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 95,072,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,795,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,179,820 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 14,084,508 shares during the same period.