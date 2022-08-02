Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Is Currently 2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $9.69 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2022 that PELOTON EXITS OWNED-MANUFACTURING AND EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING TAIWANESE MANUFACTURER REXON.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Transition to third-party manufacturing is the latest step by Peloton to simplify its supply chain and optimize its cost structure.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) (“Peloton” or the “Company”) today announced it is exiting all owned-manufacturing operations and expanding its current relationship with leading Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp.

Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 333.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.10 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $9.165 to $9.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.31M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 8930778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $22.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 30.56 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.20. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$21,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $2,635 million, or 89.80% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,969,073, which is approximately 138.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 33,191,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.63 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $249.7 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 3.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 76,273,775 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 62,497,857 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 133,126,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,897,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,066,990 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 30,025,014 shares during the same period.