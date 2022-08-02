Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Revenue clocked in at $42.44 billion, down -11.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] loss -0.51% or -0.4 points to close at $77.44 with a heavy trading volume of 5211108 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Oracle Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Strong natural language capabilities, open semantic layer, and extensive customer support ecosystem noted as key strengths of Oracle Analytics.

Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment. This IDC MarketScape includes 16 select business intelligence and analytics (BIA) platform providers. Represented by Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) and Oracle Analytics Server (OAS), Oracle Analytics placed among the top platforms in the current BIA offering category.

It opened the trading session at $77.18, the shares rose to $77.8081 and dropped to $76.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded -3.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 5211108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $88.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $126 to $113, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 128.04.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.09, while it was recorded at 76.44 for the last single week of trading, and 81.32 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 12.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $86,608 million, or 43.10% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,622,107, which is approximately -4.536% of the company’s market cap and around 43.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,421,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.25 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.04 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -5.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 889 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,321,105 shares. Additionally, 1,104 investors decreased positions by around 90,112,905 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 956,950,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,385,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,380,465 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 8,425,827 shares during the same period.