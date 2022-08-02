Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] moved up 107.69: Why It’s Important

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 107.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 77.12%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Ontrak to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, OTRK stock dropped by -95.00%. The one-year Ontrak Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.31. The average equity rating for OTRK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.50 million, with 20.72 million shares outstanding and 11.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 478.66K shares, OTRK stock reached a trading volume of 51697219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

OTRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.12. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 27.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3139, while it was recorded at 0.7992 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6025 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ontrak Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16.

Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

OTRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.90% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 1,451,984, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 560,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in OTRK stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.41 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 2,428,699 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,787,438 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,215,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,583 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,890 shares during the same period.