MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] Is Currently 62.44 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MDIA] gained 62.44% or 1.28 points to close at $3.33 with a heavy trading volume of 8323444 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.51, the shares rose to $4.50 and dropped to $2.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDIA points out that the company has recorded -32.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -123.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.44K shares, MDIA reached to a volume of 8323444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaCo Holding Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDIA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MDIA stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.50. With this latest performance, MDIA shares gained by 57.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.75 and a Gross Margin at +24.95. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.96.

MediaCo Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 33.00% of MDIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDIA stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 569,919, which is approximately 64.179% of the company’s market cap and around 14.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 101,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in MDIA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.2 million in MDIA stock with ownership of nearly -18.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MDIA] by around 241,647 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 96,448 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 535,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 873,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDIA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,678 shares during the same period.