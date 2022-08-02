Market cap of iQIYI Inc. [IQ] reaches 3.15B – now what?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -7.07 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on July 21, 2022 that iQIYI and Poly Culture Reach Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth with Online and Offline Integration.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on Jul. 19 that it has reached a strategic agreement in Beijing with Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited. As the corporation touches on many aspects of the entertainment content ecology and integrates both companies’ online and offline resources, it helps accelerate innovation and growth across different products and operational paradigms, which will further contribute to the sustainable and healthy development of the cultural and entertainment content ecology in China.

According to the agreement, the corporation between iQIYI and Poly Culture will focus on various areas, including the investment and production of films and television contents, live theatre production, arts and children’s education, membership sharing and ticketing, location-based entertainment, cultural real estate, and joint development of virtual idols and other Intellectual Property (IP) derivatives.

A sum of 15160112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.59M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $3.69 and dropped to a low of $3.46 until finishing in the latest session at $3.55.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.57. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4.50 to $5.60. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IQ shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.32. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.79 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $805 million, or 54.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,425,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.06 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $59.78 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 26,450,015 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 64,885,653 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 135,344,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,679,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,677,248 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 27,341,204 shares during the same period.