Market cap of Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] reaches 14.78B – now what?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] gained 0.59% or 0.22 points to close at $37.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5943661 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on August 25, 2022, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on August 5, 2022; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on October 1, 2022 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $36.96, the shares rose to $37.64 and dropped to $36.855, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HWM points out that the company has recorded 21.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 5943661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $41.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.77, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 33.19 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $14,081 million, or 92.10% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,065,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,915,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 10.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

257 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 25,036,231 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 38,129,405 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 313,831,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,996,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,258,860 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,862,470 shares during the same period.