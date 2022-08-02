Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 293.27B – now what?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $163.78 on 07/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $155.90, while the highest price level was $164.66. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Chevron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Reported earnings of $11.6 billion; adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion.

Cash flow from operations of $13.8 billion; free cash flow of $10.6 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.57 percent and weekly performance of 13.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.63M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 17129744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $175.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $165, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.85, while it was recorded at 151.85 for the last single week of trading, and 142.25 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 24.14%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226,960 million, or 71.90% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,767,288, which is approximately 2.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 159,178,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.07 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.59 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,382 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 171,553,535 shares. Additionally, 1,441 investors decreased positions by around 76,831,544 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 1,137,374,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,385,759,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,809,738 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 2,777,075 shares during the same period.